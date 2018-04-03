Stomach bug hits Aussie gymnasts at Games

A stomach bug has disrupted Australia's gymnastics team just days before the start of their Commonwealth Games campaign, with leading medal contender Georgia Godwin among those affected.

Godwin and fellow Queenslander Rianna Mizzen fell ill during a training camp in Canberra last week but are expected to compete when the women's artistic competition gets underway on Friday.

"Rianna did get very unwell and a couple of days after I was struck down with something pretty similar so I was out of training for a couple of days," Godwin told AAP on Tuesday.

"But I'm back and I'm feeling good. Just a little bit tired still but back to normal.

"Definitely extra fluids and just watching what I eat because some things didn't really agree with my stomach and they still don't."

Godwin is Australia's best individual medal hope after finishing 13th in the all-around event at last year's world championships.

Her finish in Montreal was the second-highest among Commonwealth athletes behind Canadian silver medallist Ellie Black, who claimed gold on the beam at the Glasgow Games in 2014.

Godwin's preparations were also disrupted by a foot issue which kept her from competing in the floor and beam finals at February's World Cup event in Melbourne.

The 20-year-old played down the niggle, saying she was in good shape for Friday's team finals and individual qualifications.

"They just wanted to make sure everything was clear, which it was," Godwin said.

"I've had a couple of niggles here and there with foot and ankle issues but nothing a bit of tape and physio can't fix."

Australia's team have been gearing up for the Games under the watch of national coach Mihai Brestyan, the long-time personal coach of American superstar Aly Raisman.

Godwin has focused on polishing off the routine that secured her a career-best finish at the world championships.

"I've just been working a lot on trying to point my toes, keep my legs straight and do everything I can to get those one-percenters," she said.

"I'm really hoping all of the hard work has paid off."