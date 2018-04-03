Injured cyclist Von Hoff tipped for Games

Australian road cyclist Steele Von Hoff looks set to compete in the Commonwealth Games less than two months after cracking four vertebrae in a crash.

The 30-year-old was hospitalised on February 20 just hours after being named in his first Games team.

But road teammate Cameron Meyer, who will also race in track events in Brisbane from Thursday, says Von Hoff has recovered well enough to play a role on the Gold Coast circuit on April 14.

"He's making great progress and I think he will be here to perform," Meyer said.

"Whether that be in a leader's role as a sprinter or helping one of his teammates."

Von Hoff was back on a bike in a neck brace in early March and returned to full racing late last month in a recovery effort Meyer said had touched his teammates.

"He was a little bit of an inspiration; that would have been a scary moment for him," he said.

"It's an amazing achievement for him to make that team and it would have been very nerve-wracking for him so close to the Games.

Fellow road cyclist Chloe Hosking is another entering the Games following a scare, having fallen in the Tour of Flanders in Belgium earlier this week.

She was hospitalised but suffered only bruises and is a chance of adding to the bronze she won at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Cycling Australia officials will also hold their breath as team captain Mat Hayman and Alex Edmondson tackle the unpredictable cobbles of the Paris-Roubaix this weekend before flying to the Gold Coast.

Meyer won three track golds at his last Commonwealth Games eight years ago and added a ninth world championship to this swag after collecting the points race crown - the fifth of his career - at this year's titles.

"We've got results behind us that show we can win this week," Meyer said of the team's high expectations.

"We are here to win gold medals and we will not shy away from that ... it's going to be a heavy schedule but I'm happy with my form and think I can perform in both."