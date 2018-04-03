NZ clinch England series with defiant draw

A battered Ish Sodhi and Neil Wagner have thwarted England in Christchurch's gloom to hand New Zealand a dramatic series-clinching draw.

Tailender Ish Sodhi's 56no has helped New Zealand to a Test draw with England and a 1-0 series win.

The gripping second Test went down to Tuesday's final session during which the tailenders held on for almost two hours in fading light.

Wagner fell in the final over as bad light was called, with the hosts 8-256.

It hands them a 1-0 series win, their first over England since 1999, after their big opening Test win in Auckland.

Sodhi was unbeaten on 56 off 168 balls, while Wagner ground out seven runs off 103. They put on 37 runs off 31.2 overs for the eighth wicket after Colin de Grandhomme had departed for 45.

During his 200-minute vigil, Sodhi was struck on the forearm and finger.

He's unsure if either blow has left him with a fractured bone, with assessments still to come.

However, the 25-year-old legspinner never considered going off, after failing to impress with the ball in his first Test appearance for more than 18 months.

"The whole time, I just wanted to bat as long as I could," he said.

"I found it hard when they started to bowl bumpers around the wicket.

"But Waggy was really good through those tough periods. He's a fighter and dragged me along with him.

"Series wins against England don't come around very often; to be able to contribute is massive for me."

The belligerence of Sodhi and Wagner meant an ill Tim Southee or No.11 Trent Boult didn't have to bat.

England had appeared set for victory with four top-order scalps inside the opening hour.

That included wickets from Stuart Broad's first two balls of the day.

Opener Jeet Raval's exit for his overnight 17 was followed by captain Kane Williamson's golden duck. Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls both scored 13.

Opener Tom Latham (83) and BJ Watling (19) were resolute but their departures not long after lunch kept England on top.

Broad, Mark Wood and debut spinner Jack Leach all bagged two wickets but couldn't remove a tail who had also rescued New Zealand in the first innings, after collapsing to 5-36.

Williamson praised the courage of his tailenders.

"If it wasn't for them putting their hand up, weathering the storm, bumps and bruises and all - perhaps a few demons in the wicket such as the spin out of the rough - this series result could have been so different," he said.

Southee was named man of the match for his 6-50 in the first innings.

New ball partner Boult was player of the series, having ripped through England on day one at Eden Park.