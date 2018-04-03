Waters makes fresh tilt for Senate seat

Former Greens senator Larissa Waters will attempt a political comeback after being told she has the backing of her party to run at the next federal election.

Ms Waters is seeking to reclaim her Queensland senate seat after winning a preselection ballot to become the lead upper house candidate for the Queensland Greens.

She lost her seat eight months ago due to her dual Canadian citizenship and was replaced by Andrew Bartlett, who will now be contesting the lower house seat of Brisbane at the next poll.

"We'll be ready when it's called," Ms Waters told AAP on Tuesday.

Ms Waters has promised to push for more clean energy jobs if re-elected, and took a jab at Adani for making promises about coal mining jobs she says the Indian mining giant won't deliver.

"There's no jobs in that project because it wont get the funding to get off the ground," she said.

Ms Waters said she hoped to capitalise on the momentum of last year's Queensland election, which saw Michael Berkman voted into state parliament as the first Greens MP.

"Our message of hope really resonated with people and talking strongly about improving people's daily lives ... it really rang true for Queenslanders and that's really gratifying," Ms Waters said.

She has also promised to fight for more public infrastructure spending and continue her party's campaign against political donations from the private sector.