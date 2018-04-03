The facts and figures for 2018 Masters

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2018 MASTERS:

Tournament: The 82nd Masters.

Dates: April 5-8.

Site: Augusta National Golf Club.

Length: 7,435 yards.

Par: 36-36-72.

Purse: To be determined ($11 million in 2017).

Field: 87 players (81 professional, six amateurs).

Cut: Top 50 and ties, and anyone within 10 shots of the lead.

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia.

Last year: Sergio Garcia won his first major in his 70th attempt as a pro, rallying from a two-shot deficit with six holes to play to beat Justin Rose on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. The turning point came at the par-5 13th when Garcia had to take a penalty drop from the bushes left of the tee. He saved par, went birdie-eagle to tie Rose and won with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in sudden death after Rose made bogey.

Eye on Tiger: Tiger Woods returns after missing the Masters three of the last four years with a back injury.

The odds: The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook had odds at 50-1 for Woods winning the Masters before he returned to competition in the Bahamas the first week in December. Six tournaments later, he is close to favouritism.

Grand Slam: Rory McIlroy will try for the fourth time to win the Masters and become the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam.

New chairman: Fred Ridley takes over as chairman of Augusta National, succeeding the retired Billy Payne.

Key statistic: This is the only major where Tiger Woods has never missed the cut as a pro.

Noteworthy: It has been 20 years since a player in his 40s won the Masters.

Quoteworthy: "There's no other golf course like it in the world and there's no other golf tournament like it. It is literally a player's heaven." - Tiger Woods.