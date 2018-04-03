Few changes to Doncaster market after draw

The barrier draw has made little difference to the betting picture on the Doncaster Mile with the two favourites to eyeball each other in the gates.

Godolphin colt Kementari remains the Doncaster favourite with few changes after the barrier draw.

Godolphin colt Kementari remains steady at the top of the TAB's market at $3.50 after coming up with gate two on Tuesday with Happy Clapper ($5) on his inside.

Rosehill Guineas winner D'Argento, the most favoured of trainer Chris Waller's six runners is still at $7 despite drawing 15 in the 16-horse field.

Waller opted to drop D'Argento back from the 2000 metres of his Guineas win, a method he has used before.

D'Argento will attempt to become Waller's fourth three-year-old Doncaster winner after Triple Honour (2008), Sacred Falls (2013) and Kermedec (2015).

Corey Brown will ride D'Argento at 50kg, one kilogram over the colt's handicap.

Triple Honour's Doncaster was the trainer's first Group One win and the first of six for Waller with Sacred Falls winning back-to-back, Rangirangdoo successful in 2010 and Winx the winner in 2016.

Gai Waterhouse's sole runner, Arbeitsam, is at $26 to give her a record eighth Doncaster and her training partner Adrian Bott his first.

He is also coming back from an all the way 2000m-win in Saturday's Neville Sellwood Stakes.

"It's a proven method Gai's used before and particularly suitable with this horse," Bott said.

"That race will top him off. He won't do much this week so he will go in nice and fresh.

"He is nearing his peak and has been set for the Doncaster all the way through."

Arbeitsam starts from barrier 10 with Michael Dee to ride at 50kg.

Waller's other runners are Endless Drama, Tom Melbourne, Comin' Through and Egg Tart and Mister Sea Wolf.

While Waller and Waterhouse are experienced Doncaster campaigners, Mark Newnham goes to the race with his first runner, Lanciato who drew barrier 13 and is at $26.

"The barrier is not such a concern for him because he will go back anyway," Newnham said.

"He's had a faultless preparation and it looks like he will get a good track so we're there with a chance."

Lanciato will carry 51kg with apprentice Rachel King to ride.