Lindberg wins epic LPGA major playoff

Pernilla Lindberg plunged into Poppie's Pond with her parents and fiance-caddie Daniel Taylor, celebrating her first professional victory in about the biggest way possible in women's golf.

"I can't believe that I can call myself a major champion," Lindberg said.

It wasn't easy.

The 31-year-old Swede needed a major-record eight sudden-death holes over two days to finish off Inbee Park in the ANA Inspiration, ending it Monday with a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th.

"I just know I'm a grinder, and I just felt: 'This is mine. I'm going to do this'," Lindberg said.

"I just knew I could, and I just kept fighting away. I couldn't believe when that last putt went in."

Park's 20-foot putt to match finished on the edge of the cup.

"The putt Pernilla made on the last was a champion's putt," Park said.

"I'm really happy for her. This one was not an easy major win for her ...

"I mean, eight-hole playoff, I've never done something like that before, either."

They played four holes Monday after going until it was too dark to see - and then played some more - Sunday night.

Lindberg won in her 250th start on the LPGA, Ladies European and Symetra tours, sharing the moment with father Jan and mother Gunilla.

"It's so cool," Lindberg said. "The only reason I'm playing golf is because of them.

"I'm so happy they're here."

On Sunday, Jennifer Song dropped out of the playoff with a par on the third extra hole, and Park and Lindberg decided to take one more trip down the par-5 18th in fading light.

With portable lights and the scoreboard helping illuminate the green, Park holed a six-foot putt for par and Lindberg made a short putt to match.

They finished 15 minutes after sunset.

"I didn't make many mistakes, but I just couldn't make the putts," Park said.

Lindberg is the fourth player to lead wire-to-wire in the event and the fifth to win the tournament for her first LPGA Tour victory.

She jumped from 95th to 34th in the world rankings.

The 29-year-old Hall of Famer Park won in 2013 at Mission Hills and is a seven-time major champion.

"I'm a little bit disappointed, but I'm really happy the way I played this week," she said.