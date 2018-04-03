Newcrest resumes Cadia goldmine processing

Newcrest has resumed some processing at its Cadia goldmine but still can't update guidance to reflect the impact of last month's dam wall breach.

Newcrest says it's too early to tell how last month's Cadia dam wall breach has impacted earnings.

The ASX-listed miner said on Tuesday that limited processing at the NSW mine restarted at the weekend, days after production had resumed.

Tailings are being deposited at the unaffected southern tailings dam and monitoring of the earthquake-prone site has been beefed up.

Newcrest said it is conducting twice-hourly radar monitoring of the southern tailings wall for ground movement, daily physical geotechnical inspections, and regular drone surveys.

"The southern tailings facility has been inspected, independently reviewed and assessed to be safe for tailings deposition," Newcrest said.

But with the damaged northern tailings facility still out of commission, Newcrest is applying for a permit to use the bottom of a disused 500-metre open pit to store tailings so that it has sufficient capacity to return to full production.

At 1058 AEST, Newcrest shares were up 35 cents, or 1.8 per cent, at $19.91.