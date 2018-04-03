UK firms looking for post-Brexit clarity

Business groups have been crying out for clarity on the impact of Brexit for over a year, coupled with warnings against trade barriers or import duties.

Firms in the country's most important industries, including automotive and aerospace, have been stressing the importance of reaching a settlement which removes any threat to the UK's trading relationship with the EU.

Employers are also deeply concerned about how Brexit will affect the availability of workers from the European Union amid skills shortages affecting many sectors.

The British Chambers of Commerce said many companies are only just starting to look at their operations and how they might be affected by leaving the EU.

Head of trade policy Anastassia Beliakova said: "They need to consider aspects such as import VAT on goods from the EU, the need to do customs declarations, potential new registration requirements for their products - meaning that the transition period is absolutely critical for many businesses.

"Of course, the transition period is important not only for companies, but also for Government - as preparation for future border checks with the EU will require investment into people, training, as well as the creation of new infrastructure, both physical and digital.

"This applies to both sides of the Channel and, with the exception of a few ports, this practical preparation has been lacking to date and must urgently take place.

"The one area of potential concern for the transition period is the question of how our existing trading partners, with whom we have a free trade agreement, will respond to the joint EU-UK call to keep all arrangements 'as is' until the end of 2020.

"Formal agreement to this approach would give reassurance to businesses that they can keep trading with places like South Korea, South Africa and Switzerland on existing preferential terms."

The CBI has welcomed progress made so far, but said with just a year to go, minds must be concentrated "on both sides".

Deputy director general John Hardie said: "The global economy is growing, but the UK is already lagging behind.

"This means putting the big, unresolved issues under the microscope to find the right answers on Ireland, customs, regulation and access to people - for starters.

"Evidence is our best guide to good decisions about what comes next. Let's remember the deal negotiators outline in the next six months will be the basis of the UK's relationship with its closest trading partner that will last for a generation."

The Institute of Directors said it was essential for substantive trade negotiations to start at the earliest opportunity.

Allie Renison, the group's head of Europe & trade policy, said: "While nothing can be officially concluded until the UK has formally left, there is no reason why talks on the precise detail should not begin quickly - beyond just a basic framework for future relations.

"Brexit preparations do not just require government resources, they also require a lot of time, energy and resources from business too.

"The Treasury should consider providing additional support to companies to ensure they are ready for leaving the EU, such as a Brexit planning voucher scheme similar to the Irish Government's initiative, or allowing tax breaks for research and development related to these preparations."

The Society of Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the automotive industry needed "rapid progress" on its main concerns, such as securing investment and safeguarding jobs.

UK car production is forecast to fall slightly to 1.72 million this year and 1.71 million in 2019, but could climb to over 1.8 million by 2023 if decisions are made about building new models in this country, said the SMMT.

The ability to continue trading freely with the EU and other key global markets was essential, said chief executive Mike Hawes, adding: "Last week's deal on the transition period was essential, providing a short-term boost and a degree of certainty for investors.

"The next major hurdle will be securing a new, comprehensive trade agreement with the EU and our partners across the world.