Republicans invite open for Prince Charles

Australian republicans hope Prince Charles will change his mind and meet with them for a chat over a lamington and Bundy Rum when he visits north Queensland later this week.

The heir to the throne recently declined an invitation from the Australian Republican Movement to address its members during his seven-day tour of Queensland and the Northern Territory, which begins on Wednesday.

But ARM chief executive Michael Cooney says the invitation remains open and he hopes the 69-year-old prince will change his mind.

"We'll have the lamingtons ready and waiting," Mr Cooney told AAP.

"He'll get a royal and polite welcome. We could do it in 'Bundy while he's up there. We could hire a hall."

The Prince of Wales is due to kick off his 16th tour of Australia with a walkabout through Brisbane's Botanic Gardens alongside his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, before they attend the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

After spending the day at the Games on Thursday, Prince Charles is due to fly north on Friday to Bundaberg where he'll tour the city's famous rum distillery and share a snag with crowds at the Big Bundy BBQ.

The ARM wrote to Charles last December inviting him to meet with them and discuss why he, and not an Australian, should be Australia's next head of state.

Mr Cooney said while the invitation was "a bit of a cheeky ask", it was a serious one.

"We want to hear why he wants the job and what he wants to do in the job," Mr Cooney said.

"Australia's head of state, whether it's a president or a king, whoever is performing that role, it's a great responsibility and privilege.

"At some time he should say what he's going to do. He is entitled to it (the job) but he shouldn't just feel entitled to it."

Former prime minister Paul Keating stirred up a fresh round of debate about whether Australia should become a republic by telling London's Sunday Times he believed Prince Charles supports Australia becoming a republic and would welcome not having to "pretend" one day to be the country's head of state.

The comments enraged monarchists.

Australian Monarchist League national chair Philip Benwell said Prince Charles remains a popular figure in Australia and that if he becomes our next king he will, like his mother the Queen, be an unobtrusive presence.

He also believed the prince is well-suited to become Australia's next head of state because he was "a person of duty".

"He's the hardest working royal and raises more money for charity than anyone else in the world," Mr Benwell said.

"Even though he will be 70 this year, he is still working tremendously hard to help people."