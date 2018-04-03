Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

A2M - A2 MILK - up 14 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $11.60

Infant formula and milk supplier A2 Milk says sales growth in the huge China market has been unaffected by the launch of a rival brand and that the company still holds a strong position.

NCM - NEWCREST MINING - up 45 cents, or 2.3 per cent, at $20.01

Newcrest has resumed some processing at its Cadia goldmine but still can't update guidance to reflect the impact of last month's dam wall breach.

STO - SANTOS - up 82 cents, or 16.2 per cent, at $5.89

Santos shares have soared after the US private equity firm aiming to buy the local oil and gas producer raised its bid for a third time to about $13.5 billion.

TLS - TELSTRA - up one cent, or 0.3 per cent, at $3.15

NWS - NEWS CORP - down 27 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $20.46

News Corp and Telstra have announced the transaction to combine Foxtel and Fox Sports Australia has been completed, two months earlier than anticipated.