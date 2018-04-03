Leishman ready for major glory at Masters

Marc Leishman has declared himself ready to break through the major championship barrier at this week's Masters, having taken it to the world's best golfers regularly last year.

Leishman shed his tag us the US PGA Tour's most underrated player during a breakout 2017 season, in which he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the BMW Championship during the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The 34-year-old from Warrnambool says he is ready to take the next step and lift the trophy on golf's biggest stage.

"I feel like I'm not scared to win; I've come up against the world's best players and beat them head-to-head," Leishman told AAP.

"The tournaments I won last year were against first-class fields; the sort of guys you would face on Sunday at a major.

"I've come here to try and win that first major and there's no reason why I can't do it at Augusta this week."

In particular, world No.16 Leishman says sleeping on a five-shot lead after 54 holes at the BMW and then converting it in an elite, 70-man field has prepared him for any challenge.

"If you were to win the Masters it would change your life ... I feel like the experiences I had last year have taught me I can handle all that," Leishman said.

"Mentally, I'm strong and I feel I can cope under the pressure, whether it's sleeping with the lead or leading with two holes to go.

"Hopefully, I'll be dealing with all that this week but I've handled it before and I'm ready to handle it on a bigger stage."

Leishman's best finish at the Masters is a share of fourth, which he earned in 2013 while playing in countryman Adam Scott's group as Scott became the first Australian to don the green jacket.

The closest Leishman has come to winning a major was losing in a play-off for the British Open at St Andrews in 2015.