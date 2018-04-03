Golf stars relishing in Woods' shadow

A bevy of golf's biggest stars say they're happy to be put on the backburner at the Masters and let comeback king Tiger Woods take all the pressure at Augusta National.

Woods, who hasn't played the Masters since 2015, has created fever-pitch levels of hype for the year's first major - courtesy of a captivating injury return iced with two top-five results in the lead-up.

Having sat on the sidelines for 10 months last year while he recovered from spinal fusion surgery, Woods is poised to claim a 15th major title and a fifth Masters green jacket.

That's the opinion of one of Augusta's most dominant champions, Nick Faldo.

"He's going to threaten," three-time Masters winner Faldo said.

"He has the potential; his game is amazing.

"I think he's ahead of schedule; how he's found five more miles per hour in clubhead speed in his 40s after a fused back is unbelievable."

The 42-year-old Woods finished a shot behind winner Paul Casey at the recent Valspar Championship before a tie for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Woods came within a shot of the lead on the back-nine on Sunday at Bay Hill, his final hit-out before Augusta.

But peers of the 79-time US PGA Tour winner are relishing the extra attention heaped on Woods, claiming they are able to fly under the radar.

"I'm hoping Tiger gets everybody's immediate attention and I just sneak through the back nine roars and somehow pull out a victory," two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson said.

Watson took out the US Tour's Los Angeles event before winning the WGC-Match Play in a canter last month.

Jason Day, who won at Torrey Pines in January, says being overshadowed will only help his quest to finally get over the line after two top-three results at Augusta.

"I think everyone's kind of solely focused on Tiger and what he's going to do here and seeing if he can get to (major) No. 15," Day said.

"That's fine with us; I can focus on what I need to do to try and win this tournament."

Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, is far from intimidated by Woods' return and is happy to rain on the parade.

"I'd like to be the one to spoil the party," Scott said.

"It's great he's back playing well and expectations are up for him this week.

"Golf is in a great place having Tiger back being competitive and that's not to forget about all the other guys playing well.

"It's an exciting time of year."