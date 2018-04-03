Yankees home opener postponed by snow

New York (AFP) - A thick layer of snow forced the New York Yankees to postpone their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, the Major League Baseball giants announced.

The Yankees were due to play their first game of the season at home after splitting a four-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

However with snow blanketing Yankee Stadium and more snow forecast, the game was rescheduled to Tuesday, the team announced.

The postponement means Yankees fans will be kept waiting to greet new signing Giancarlo Stanton, the star slugger who joined the Bronx Bombers in the close season from Miami.

Former Marlins star Stanton, who has already clubbed two home runs for the Yankees along with four RBIs, said he had been preparing to make his home debut.

"I was ready to go," Stanton said on the Yankees' website. "You've got to keep the same mindset that we're ready to play until you get confirmation of a postponement."

The Rays will now start with Chris Archer on the mound for Tuesday's rescheduled game.