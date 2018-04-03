News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire

Allergan seeks options for women's health unit: Bloomberg

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Allergan Plc is considering options for its women's health unit, including a sale, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Allergan plans options for women's health unit: Bloomberg

Allergan plans options for women's health unit: Bloomberg

A sale, which would likely attract interest from private equity firms, could value the business at more than $5 billion, according to the Bloomberg report.
The women's health unit, which makes oral contraceptive pills to menopause treatment, raked in $1.04 billion sales in 2017.
A decision on whether to pursue a sale hasn't been made and the Botox maker could choose to keep the business, Bloomberg reported. An Allergan spokeswoman declined to comment.
The company's shares closed at $162.27, and have fallen about 34 percent in the last twelve months.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Back To Top