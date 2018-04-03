News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Gold Coast cats beaten to death to 'send a message'
Couple fear for their lives after cats violently killed to 'send a message'

'It's odd': Elgar confused by Aussies' new approach

AFP /

South African batsman Dean Elgar said on Monday that he has doubts whether Australia's new-found nice-guy image will last.

Tornado Sirens Blare as Severe Storms Hit Kettering
0:59

Tornado Sirens Blare as Severe Storms Hit Kettering
Severe Storms Wreak Havoc Across South-Central Ohio
0:05

Severe Storms Wreak Havoc Across South-Central Ohio
0404_sun_cricket
0:43

Australia slumps to defeat against South Africa
0404_sun_burgess
0:31

Souths lose Burgess for two weeks
South Dakota Skyscape Timelapse Shows Dramatic Hues of Sunrise and Sunset
0:59

South Dakota Skyscape Timelapse Shows Dramatic Hues of Sunrise and Sunset
Passenger on Charter Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
6:32

Passenger on Charter Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
0403_1800_PER-Beazley
0:39

Kim Beazley named Governor of WA
0403_1800_SYD-Virgin
1:37

Virgin Australia launches new frequent flyers program
4 Men Arrested for Armed Robbery on Mid North Coast
1:42

4 Men Arrested for Armed Robbery on Mid North Coast
0403_sun_cricket
0:43

Australia faces uphill battle to save the fourth test
0403_sun_mandela
1:24

Winnie Mandela dies at 81 years old
Israel says to send 16,000 African migrants to Western countries
1:37

Israel says to send 16,000 African migrants to Western countries
 

New captain Tim Paine signalled a less verbally aggressive approach by the Australians, after taking over from Steve Smith in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal which prompted outgoing coach Darren Lehmann to acknowledge that the way Australia played cricket needed a culture change.

"It's odd," said Elgar, who is playing his tenth Test against Australia. "It's definitely the most docile Test (against Australia) since I played Test cricket. I'm pretty sure it's not going to last very long."

As a batsman who has faced more balls than any other player in the series, Elgar is ideally placed to comment on on-field attitudes, although he says he has always enjoyed the challenge posed by verbal jousts.

STITCH UP: Outrage over South Africa's dodgy decision

"You've got to have a tenacious approach sometimes in Test cricket," he said. "Nice guys come second. You've got to have an element of proper fight out there and sooner or later if your bowlers are clocking massive overs and they are biting their tongue they're going to unleash something.

"There are a lot of frustrations in Test cricket and a lot of frustrations happen in five days. It's only human nature for guys to potentially say words to each other but that's fine. If you're not personal and you just have a competitive edge on the field I'm extremely happy with that."

As an example he described his series-long battle with Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon as "great". Lyon has dismissed Elgar four times but has bowled many overs to him.

"It's been a battle between two guys who are highly competitive. He's had the edge over me but he's also bowled a helluva lot of balls at me as well and I know I've really frustrated him in the last two days," said Elgar.

"It's been an awesome battle. He's someone I'll have a beer with after the game no doubt. We've done it in the past and nothing is going to keep us from doing it now."

Back To Top