Day hopes Masters can ease cricket pain

Jason Day hopes an Australian can win the Masters at Augusta National and ease the sporting public's pain over cricket's ball-tampering saga.

Speaking on Monday, former world No.1 Day admitted the four-man Australian contingent at Augusta were deflated to watch the fallout from the third Test in Cape Town and the sanctions given to disgraced trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

"Yeah, it was a little bit disappointing to see what happened with the Australian cricket (team) and I don't understand what they were trying to accomplish with that ball," Day said.

"I mean, (cricket) is the top tier of Australian sports; they had a reputation and unfortunately I think it's tarnished to a certain degree now.

"I'm sure a lot of Australians feel the same way.

"A lot of people were disappointed with what unfolded in South Africa (but) hopefully they can do some damage control and get back what they lost."

With the sporting world's attention turning to golf's premier event, 2015 US PGA Championship winner Day is inspired to give Australian sports fans something to cheer for.

Namely, a second Masters victory to go with Adam Scott's historic 2013 triumph.

"Hopefully an Australian winning this week will definitely take some pressure off that," Day said.

"Hopefully it is me, but hopefully it's (at least) one of the other guys."

Day joins countrymen Scott, Marc Leishman and youngster Cameron Smith in the field for the year's first major, which starts Thursday (Friday AEST).

Although Australia is fielding its smallest Masters contingent since 2013, all four golfers are ranked within the world's top 60.

Day is in the strongest form, having notched a US Tour win at Torrey Pines and a runner-up at Pebble Beach this year.