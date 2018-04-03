'Prolific' Luongo on song as QPR run riot

Socceroos midfielder Massimo Luongo has capped a big week with a goal in QPR's 4-1 win over Norwich in the Championship.

Massimo Luongo of QPR, right, jostles for possession with Norwich City's Josh Murphy.

Ryan Manning put the ball through his own net and then made amends with QPR's fourth goal as the west Londoners triumphed at Loftus Road.

Luongo levelled things up after Manning's own goal, weaving the ball past Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn despite the attention of several Norwich defenders following a well-worked move. It was the Australian's fourth goal in seven matches.

Matt Smith and Eberechi Eze were all also on target for the hosts, who fell behind thanks to Manning's own goal before taking full control.

Luongo, who starred for Australia in last week's scoreless draw with Colombia at nearby Craven Cottage, also picked up a yellow card on Monday with the scores at 0-0.

"I thought the lads showed terrific skill and mentality to score as early as we did. It was a fantastic goal - a couple of little one-twos," manager Ian Holloway said.

"I gave Mass a rest the other day but we look fantastic when he's in there in that form. He's starting to get prolific."

In Monday's late fixture an extra-time equaliser from Anthony Pilkington earned second-placed Cardiff a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United. The Bluebirds host leaders Wolves in a Friday night blockbuster.

Elsewhere, Britt Assombalonga's first goal in 14 matches rescued Middlesbrough a point at Championship basement boys Burton Albion.

Striker Assombalonga's first goal since Boxing Day salvaged a last-gasp 1-1 draw for Middlesbrough that denied the hosts a priceless win in their bid to avoid the drop.

Marvin Sordell's first goal in 19 matches looked to have sealed a vital win for Burton, only for Assombalonga to level in the 90th minute.

Middlesbrough's late equaliser kept Burton bottom of the table, but Albion were able to draw level on points with Sunderland, who lost out 3-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Australian Bailey Wright's Bristol City missed out on the chance to jump ahead of Middlesbrough and into the play-off berths, with substitute Neal Maupay's late strike stealing Brentford a 1-0 win on the road.

Martyn Waghorn hit two goals in as many minutes as Ipswich drew 2-2 at home with Millwall, who had Jake Cooper and George Saville on target. Socceroos talisman Tim Cahill was again an unused substitute for the Lions.

Tom Lawrence fired a free-kick to guide Derby to a 1-0 win over Preston, as the Rams ended an eight-game winless streak.

Nottingham Forest's home clash with Barnsley was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.