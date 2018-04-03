Golf-Swede Lindberg wins ANA Inspiration in major upset

April 2 (Reuters) - Swede Pernilla Lindberg made her first LPGA victory a major when she when she won a marathon playoff at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California on Monday.

World number 95 Lindberg completed a big upset when she rammed home a 25-foot birdie putt to beat South Korean Park In-bee at the eighth extra hole at Mission Hills.

Lindberg's winning putt slammed against the back of the cup at speed and fell in at the par-four 10th.

Park then missed a 15-foot birdie chance that would have extended the playoff.

Lindberg's unlikely victory came after the 31-year-old slept on the lead four nights in a row.

The playoff was forced into Monday because darkness halted play on Sunday night after four extra holes.

What started as a three-way playoff was whittled down to two when American Jennifer Song was unable to match the birdies by Park and Lindberg at the third extra hole. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)