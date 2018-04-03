Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Johannesburg, April 2, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the close of play on the fourth day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday:

South Africa, first innings, 488

Australia, first innings, 221

South Africa, second innings (overnight 134-3)

A. Markram c Handscomb b Cummins 37

D. Elgar c S. Marsh b Lyon 81

H. Amla c M. Marsh b Lyon 16

A. de Villiers c Paine b Cummins 6

F. du Plessis c Handscomb b Cummins 120

T. Bavuma not out 35

Q. de Kock lbw b Cummins 4

V. Philander not out 33

Extras (b4, lb8) 12

Total (6 wkts dec, 105 overs) 344

Fall of wickets: 1-54 (Markram), 2-79 (Amla), 3-94 (De Villiers), 4-264 (Du Plessis), 5-266 (Elgar), 6-273 (De Kock)

Bowling: Hazlewood 21-6-41-0, Sayers 14-2-68-0, Lyon 41-13-116-2, Cummins 18-5-58-4, M. Marsh 8-0-40-0, Renshaw 3-0-9-0

Australia, second innings

M. Renshaw lbw b Morkel 5

J. Burns lbw b Morkel 42

U. Khawaja lbw b Maharaj 7

P. Handscomb not out 23

S. Marsh not out 7

Extras (lb1, nb3) 4

Total (3 wkts, 30 overs) 88

Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Renshaw), 2-34 (Khawaja), 3-68 (Burns)

Bowling: Rabada 5-2-9-0 (1nb), Philander 5-2-9-0 (1nb), Maharaj 10-1-45-1 (1nb), Morkel 8-4-18-2, Markram 2-0-6-0

Match situation: Australia need 524 runs to win with seven wickets remaining

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ian Gould, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

afp