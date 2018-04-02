Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Johannesburg, April 2, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of South Africa's second innings on the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

South Africa, first innings, 488

Australia, first innings, 221

South Africa, second innings (overnight 134-3)

A. Markram c Handscomb b Cummins 37

D. Elgar c S. Marsh b Lyon 81

H. Amla c M. Marsh b Lyon 16

A. de Villiers c Paine b Cummins 6

F. du Plessis c Handscomb b Cummins 120

T. Bavuma not out 35

Q. de Kock lbw b Cummins 4

V. Philander not out 33

Extras (b4, lb8) 12

Total (6 wkts dec, 105 overs) 344

Fall of wickets: 1-54 (Markram), 2-79 (Amla), 3-94 (De Villiers), 4-264 (Du Plessis), 5-266 (Elgar), 6-273 (De Kock)

Bowling: Hazlewood 21-6-41-0, Sayers 14-2-68-0, Lyon 41-13-116-2, Cummins 18-5-58-4, M. Marsh 8-0-40-0, Renshaw 3-0-9-0

Match situation: Australia need 612 runs to win

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ian Gould, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

