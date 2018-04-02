Pardew leaves Premier League tailenders West Bromwich Albion

London (AFP) - Alan Pardew paid the price for a club record eight successive Premier League defeats by leaving his managerial role at West Bromwich Albion by mutual consent on Monday.

The 56-year-old had only been at the club for four months after replacing Tony Pulis but failed to revive their fortunes and he leaves them bottom of the table 10 points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

Three of those matches are against Champions League chasing trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Hull and Watford manager Marco Silva is the bookies early favourite to take over the role.

"West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties," read a club statement on their website.

"Assistant Head Coach John Carver will also be leaving.

"The Club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.

"First-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge of first team affairs until further notice.

"The Club will not be making any further comment at this time."

Pardew -- whose last managerial job saw him sacked as Crystal Palace manager in the 2016/17 campaign months after taking them to the FA Cup final -- replaced Pulis after the club had failed to win in 10 matches.

His cause was not helped by his players off-the-field behaviour either.

Four senior players -- including Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans and England midfielder Jake Livermore -- broke a team curfew whilst on a warm weather training camp in Barcelona in February and stole a taxi.

Pardew, a former Reading team-mate of West Brom technical director Nick Hammond, was the club's sixth manager since 2011.

They won just once in 18 league games under him, and took only eight points from a possible 54.

Pardew's departure comes six weeks after the club sacked chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman.

Goodman's replacement Martin Jenkins found the finances in such a poor state that he had to organise the club's first overdraft in a decade.

"I've come back (he had been chief executive for 14 years before leaving at the end of 2016) and I'm shocked at what I have found in some of the decisions that have been made," he told The Times last week.

"I've come back and can assure you that we are right at our limit on STCC (short-term cost control). There is no more money for (players) wages."

West Brom are in their eighth successive Premier League season but have taken only 20 points from their 32 matches this campaign.