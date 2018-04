MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day visit to Turkey from Tuesday where he will meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin to visit Ankara for talks with Turkey, Iran

Putin and Erdogan will also officially launch the first unit of Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power station, the Kremlin said in a statement.



