Philippines competition watchdog says examining Uber-Grab deal

Reuters
Reuters /

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Philippines competition watchdog said on Monday it is looking at whether the deal by Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] to sell its Southeast Asia business to rival Grab will substantially reduce competition.

"The Grab-Uber acquisition is likely to have a far reaching impact on the riding public and the transportation services. As such, the PCC is looking at the deal closely," the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said in a statement.



(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

