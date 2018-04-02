Stakes challenge on cards for Roman Son

A stakes race is under consideration for promising stayer Roman Son after his commanding triumph at Rosehill.

Trainer Richard Freedman said the four-year-old warranted an opportunity to test himself in more challenging company after a four-length victory in Monday's Bowermans Office Furniture Handicap (1800m).

"We might have to step him up to a better race but I'm wary of jumping grades with him because you can miss races you should pick up along the way," Freedman said.

The connections were naturally enthusiastic after Kerrin McEvoy guided Roman Son ($4.40) to the post comfortably clear of Lovani ($7). Mornington ($12) was a length further back in third.

Freedman, who now has a dozen winners for the season at a strike rate of 24 per cent, said the Group Three JRA Plate at Randwick on April 21 was his preferred target.

"It's a nice looking race over 2000 metres and it would probably suit him," he said.

"He's a horse on the build. He just eats, sleeps works, and turns up and does that."

Hawkes Racing is not going to rush maiden winners Red Rover and Montrachet.

Red Rover benefited from gear changes in the Darley Plate (1200m) as he colt rebounded from his third on debut at Gosford last month as the odds-on favourite.

"He got a lovely run and didn't hit the line as good as probably he should have so we've used a tongue tie and blinkers to get him focused," Hawkes said.

The plan worked a treat as Red Rover ($3.30), ridden by Brenton Avdulla, won by a long head from Stryke Rock ($8).

Avdulla, who rode Estijaab to victory in the Golden Slipper for Hawkes Racing, then nabbed a double with $2.50 favourite Montrachet in the #Theraces Plate (1200m).

The filly hit the line 1-1/2 lengths clear of Stock Up ($5) to leave Hawkes upbeat about her future.

"In another six months, or next autumn, you're going to see another lovely mare," he said.

"We're not in any rush. We just want to go through the grades."