GM Korea proposes halting one shift at No.2 plant in Bupyeong: internal union letter

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors' South Korean unit has proposed suspending a second shift at its No.2 plant in the city of Bupyeong, an internal union newsletter seen by Reuters showed.

The newsletter said the proposal was made on Wednesday during a meeting with union delegates at the No.2 plant that makes Malibu sedans and Captiva sport utility vehicles.

A union official confirmed the newsletter, saying the union will oppose the move. A GM Korea spokesman did not have an immediate comment.



(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

