Comm Games 'right up there', says Meares

It's a debate that rears up before every Commonwealth Games but Anna Meares is in no doubt about the relevance of the event in the modern age.

The 21st edition of the Games begins on Wednesday and as far as the five-time Commonwealth champion is concerned they are just as important as they ever have been to competitors.

"The people who seem to critique it and question its relevance perhaps aren't involved in the sports themselves," Meares said on Monday. "Ask any athlete where the relevance of the Commonwealth Games sit and they'll tell you it's right up there.

"You have to remember pathways are so important to give opportunities for people to develop, to gain experience, to become successful in all sorts of avenues and professions.

"You take out competitions like the Commonwealth Games and you'll start to see some significant pitfalls."

Meares, who won two Olympic gold medals, may reflect an Australian athlete's view of the Games but Monash University sports researcher Tom Heenan says the Games are battling for relevance in an increasingly crowded international sporting marketplace.

Dr Heenan says the cost of multi-sport events such as the Gold Coast Games - which has cost the Queensland government $1.5 billion to put together - is increasingly unattractive to cities globally.

The decisions by Canadian triple Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse and Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge not to attend the Games reflects its standing with athletes internationally, he said.

Australian basketballer Mitchell Creek also withdrew from the Games on Monday in favour of a short-term contract in Germany.

"You're running into the Diamond League and that pays the athlete's bills," Dr Heenan told AAP.

"I think the Commonwealth itself will survive in one form or another, but the Games themselves it's going to come down to a money issue ... it's place in a corporatised sporting market."

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said the Commonwealth was "more relevant now than ever before" and the Games was a key component in promoting and driving the group's ideals and objectives.

"We have one of the most fantastic mediums and platforms to do that and it's sport," Mr Grevemberg said.