Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
Richmond's Caddy cops one-match AFL ban

Richmond's Josh Caddy will miss the defending premiers' AFL clash with Hawthorn after accepting a one-match ban.

Caddy had been charged with striking Adelaide's David Mackay during the Crows' grand final rematch win at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

The forward attempted to spoil Mackay's marking attempt but made contact with a swinging arm to the Crow's head. Mackay left the field with concussion and did not return.

The AFL announced on Monday that Caddy had accepted his ban, ruling him out of the round three clash with the Hawks on Sunday.

Gold Coast youngster Jack Bowes is also facing a one-game suspension after being charged with engaging in rough conduct against Carlton's Jacob Weitering during Saturday's clash at Etihad Stadium.

Weitering was fighting for position in a marking contest with a Suns defender when Bowes left his feet and laid a high, front-on bump on him.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct with medium impact to the head.

Bowes has until 11am on Tuesday to notify the AFL if he intends to take his case to the tribunal.

Tigers ruckman Toby Nankervis and Adelaide youngster Darcy Fogarty all face fines for respective on-field misdemeanours, as do Greater Western Sydney's Phil Davis and Rory Lobb, Collingwood's Lynden Dunn, Melbourne's Jordan Lewis, Brisbane pair Dayne Zorko and Nick Robertson and West Coast's Jamie Cripps.

