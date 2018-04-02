Unselfish Boomers focus on Games gold

Check the ego at the door.

That's the secret behind the Boomers' quest to win basketball gold at the Commonwealth Games.

While devoid of the nation's growing array of NBA talent, the Boomers do possess the best of what is available in the NBL.

The challenge for coach Andrej Lemanis is converting those talented individuals - who shine at club level in a system built around their skills - into a cohesive unit at international level.

So far it seems to be working, but it will remain a constant for Lemanis as he embarks on a Commonwealth Games campaign his team is expected to dominate.

"Everyone respects the jersey so much that when you put on the green and gold, it doesn't matter who you are, where you come from - you're there because you are a good basketball player and you're there for the betterment of the group," guard Jason Cadee told AAP.

"A lot of the guys that come in are main players where they come from.

"As soon as you get there you do whatever is best for the group and however you can help.

"It shows when we play how unselfish we are with each other, everyone's willing to move the ball, sometimes we're too unselfish.

"It's a credit to everyone that comes in - there's no ego, everyone leaves their ego at the door."

Of the 12 players in the Boomers side, eight players averaged double-figure points in the just-completed NBL season.

In a league dominated by American imports, six Boomers squad members were in the top three in their team for scoring.

The majority of the group has been together for the best part of a year now, having been tasked with qualifying Australia via the Asian conference for next year's World Cup in China.

Their unselfishness has been evident in the four games they have played to date, where the average winning margin has been just shy of 25 points.

Each game has featured a different leading scorer.

Adelaide's Mitch Creek, Australia's leading scorer across the four games with an average of 13 points per game, ranks 34th overall across all nations involved in Asian qualifying.

The Boomers don't play on the opening day of competition, with their first game against Canada in Cairns on Friday.