Cricket: New Zealand v England scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, April 2, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at the end of the England second innings on day four of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Monday:

England first innings 307 (J. Bairstow 101, M. Wood 52; Southee 6-62, Boult 4-87)

New Zealand first innings 278 (B. Watling 85, C. de Grandhomme 72, T. Southee 50; Broad 6-54, Anderson 4-76)

England second innings

A. Cook c Watling b Boult 14

M. Stoneman c Watling b Southee 60

J. Vince c Taylor b Boult 76

J. Root c Watling b Wagner 54

D. Malan c Nicholls b de Grandhomme 53

B. Stokes c Raval b de Grandhomme 12

J. Bairstow c Nicholls b Wagner 36

S. Broad c Sodhi b de Grandhomme 12

M. Wood b de Grandhomme 9

J. Leach not out 14

Extras: (b4, lb3, w2, nb3) 12

Total: (for 9 wickets declared; 106.4 overs) 352

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Cook), 2-147 (Stoneman), 3-165 (Vince), 4-262 (Malan), 5-262 (Root), 6-282 (Stokes), 7-300 (Broad), 8-312 (Wood), 9-352 (Bairstow)

Bowling: Boult 28-5-89-2, Southee 19-4-65-1 (1w), de Grandhomme 26-2-94-4 (1w, 2nb), Wagner 22.4-5-51-2 (1nb), Sodhi 11-0-46-0

Did not bat: J Anderson

Toss: New Zealand

Series: New Zealand lead 1-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

