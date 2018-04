MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Costa Rica's center-left presidential hopeful Carlos Alvarado Quesada took an insurmountable lead in a Sunday presidential runoff, winning 61 percent of the vote in a race that exposed deep divisions in the country over religion.

Center-left candidate wins Costa Rica presidential election

Costa Rica's electoral council announced the preliminary result with 91 percent of polling stations counted.



