Christchurch, New Zealand, April 2, 2018 (AFP) - - England declared their second innings closed at 352 for nine on Monday, setting New Zealand a 382-run target to win the second Test in Christchurch.

James Vince made 76, Mark Stoneman 60, Joe Root 54 and Dawid Malan 53.

For New Zealand, Colin de Grandhomme took four for 94.

