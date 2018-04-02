Bowler's pain now channelled for success

News

Billy Freeman
AAP /

In 2014, Rebecca Van Asch got a call from national lawn bowls selectors she describes as "shattering."

Van Asch was told she wasn't among the top five lawn bowlers in Australia selected for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

She instead went away with another group, heading off with her husband and 11 friends on holiday as she tried to deal with her disappointment.

"It was devastating. It was certainly the hardest thing I have ever experienced professionally. It takes an emotional toll on you," the 30-year-old told AAP.

"I was feeling really down about the game and about myself for a little while. The idea of picking up a bowl and having a game wasn't very appealing."

Van Asch said some honest chats with national coach Steve Glasson helped set her back on the right path.

"I just decided to strip it back and get back to basics," she admitted. "I was playing a lot of social things and really enjoying it, and the enjoyment came back quicker than I thought really."

Van Asch calls that her two-year "rebuilding" phase and she has rebuilt herself to where she won world titles in Australia's triples and fours teams in 2016.

Now she will be one of the key members of those teams on the Gold Coast.

Given all she has been through, she understands how hungry the other teams will be to beat the home nation.

"We know that we have performed well on the international stage in the last few years and we come into these Games as the hunted," she said.

"We have a target on our backs."

