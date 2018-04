Christchurch, New Zealand, April 2, 2018 (AFP) - - England were 278 for five in their second innings at lunch on day four of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday, a lead of 307 over New Zealand.

Joe Root was out for 54 and Dawid Malan 53 after the pair added 97 for the fourth wicket.

New Zealand lead the two-Test series after winning the first Test by an innings and 49 runs.

