Memphis makes Toulouse pay with brace

Memphis Depay has ensured some home comfort for himself and Lyon after scoring both goals in a 2-0 win against struggling Toulouse on Sunday.

The Netherlands forward's brace took him to 12 league goals this season, but only three have been at home.

His only other goal in front of Lyon's demanding fans was a spectacular injury-time strike in a 2-1 home win against league leaders PSG on January 21.

Following that victory, Lyon's form dipped alarmingly.

But this win ensures fourth-place Lyon stay two points behind Marseille in the scrap for third spot and a place in the Champions League playoffs next season.

They have seven games left. Monaco, who are four points clear of Marseille and six ahead of Lyon with a game in hand, remain favourites to finish second and secure an automatic place. Runaway leaders PSG are 17 points clear of Monaco.

Depay's first goal was a curling strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 24th minute. He got his second from the penalty spot just before half-time after midfielder Tanguy Ndombele was fouled.

Depay is finding form, scoring for his country in a 3-0 win against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal last Monday.

PSG and Monaco played in the League Cup final on Saturday. PSG won 3-0, beating Monaco in the final for the second straight year and winning the trophy for the fifth straight year.

Meanwhile Montpellier found some firepower to go alongside their steely defence with Giovanni Sio's two goals in a 3-1 away win at Caen helping the southern side move up to fifth.

The visitors were 2-0 up after 24 minutes thanks to Sio's first of the game and one from midfielder Ellyes Skhiri. Shortly after the break, Sio netted his 10th goal of the campaign.

With 26 goals conceded in 31 games, Montpellier have the league's second-best defence behind PSG. But this was only the second time Montpellier have scored three goals in a league game this season.

In other matches Nice beat Troyes 2-0, Saint-Etienne won 3-0 at Nantes, Guingamp won 2-1 at home to Bordeaux, 19th-place Lille lost 1-0 at home to Amiens while Metz drew 2-2 at Strasbourg.