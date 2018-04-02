Atletico win to add to Depor La Liga woe

Atletico Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 in Spain's La Liga courtesy of a Kevin Gameiro penalty in La Liga on Sunday.

The win keeps them second, nine points behind leaders Barcelona and four points clear of third-placed Real Madrid who they face in next weekend's derby.

Gameiro scored from the spot on 34 minutes after Pedro Mosquero had tugged Saul Niguez' shirt in the area.

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi said: "He had hold of the shirt I don't know if it was enough to concede a penalty but that was the referee's decision.

"They have the players to be higher up the league and they made it difficult for us."

Those sentiments will be of little consolation to Deportivo coach Clarence Seedorf who was celebrating his 42nd birthday.

He has now been in charge for eight games with no wins.

They are on a run of 15 matches without a win and are eight points from safety with eight games remaining.

Deportivo forward Adrian Lopez said: "The plan was working well so it's a real shame that for one isolated incident we lose the game."

Earlier Sunday, Rodrigo Moreno scored to earn Valencia a 1-0 win at Leganes keeping them fourth.

It was goal number 14 in the league for the Spain striker and it means Valencia have now won their last four games.

Rodrigo's goal came on 62 minutes with a shot from distance after Leganes had lost possession in their own half.

"They sat back and made it tough for us," said Rodrigo. "It was like attack against defence at times but we took our chance in the second half.

"We have earned the right to say that with eight games left we are in the fight for the Champions League places."

Valencia are now just a point behind third-placed Real Madrid and 15 points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal who later lost 1-0 to Malaga.

In the other Sunday games Eibar drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad and Espanyol and Alaves also played out a goalless draw.