Airbnb's woman in power backs Time's Up

Airbnb's top woman in power is backing the Time's Up and Me Too movements in Hollywood and says she is keen to see change in other industries.

Chief operating officer Belinda Johnson believes the movements are "shining a spotlight" and helping people become "more informed and more sensitised" to the issue.

"I think there's been a lot of surprise that this is pervasive and I'm surprised that people are surprised," she told AAP from Airbnb's San Francisco office.

"It's invited conversation and it's also started more zero tolerance for certain behaviours.

"We want to make sure that we're keeping the momentum in a positive way and trying to effect change."

Ms Johnson has long been doing her part to encourage women into leadership positions, including as a mentor.

While there has been "a tonne" of progress for equality since Ms Johnson graduated from law school, some things have still not changed.

Asked what advice she would give to her younger self, Ms Johnson paused, then replied: "I would probably have counselled myself to stand up more."

Ms Johnson says it is important to not just hire women, but also retain them as employees, and ensure diversity in the workplace.

"Whether it's creating the right opportunities or encouraging people to get beyond their comfort zone and take risks," she said.

Ms Johnson laughs and shifts in her seat while considering whether she would describe herself as a feminist.

"If 'feminist' means making sure you're standing up for women, and that women have a voice, and are treated with dignity and respect, then yes," she said.

The mother-of-two started working as a more "traditional" lawyer at firms, but in the mid-90s she became general counsel at Mark Cuban's AudioNET when it launched.

The company later went public in 1998 and was acquired by Yahoo in 1999.

In her 12 years with the company, she saw a cycle including a growth curb and then a decline.

"Those were huge learnings on where you can turn a wrong corner," she said.

"When I left Yahoo, I was really looking for an early stage company that had some complexities and things that needed to be figured out."

Ms Johnson landed at Airbnb, which is continuing to expand all over the world.

"When I learned about Airbnb I was like 'wow, this is an amazing, new way to travel, it's about community and there's a lot to figure out to clear the way', so I was really drawn to that," she said.

Airbnb recently celebrated 10 years in the travel industry and announced further expansion plans.

The writer travelled to San Francisco as a guest of Airbnb.