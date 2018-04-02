Coalition facing election loss: Newspoll

The coalition is still lagging behind Labor in the polls despite the opposition leader losing standing in Queensland over the Adani coalmine issue.

Analysis of the Newspolls taken for The Australian in the past three months shows that while Malcolm Turnbull continues to lead Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister, his standing is sliding.

Labor is still ahead on an average two-party preferred basis at 53 per cent to 47 for the coalition. And its primary vote is still on the up at 38 per cent to the coalition's 37 per cent.

This month's Newspoll will be critical for Mr Turnbull as he used 30 negative surveys as the reason for deposing former PM Tony Abbott.