Westhoff rates Swans win among Port's best

Port Adelaide stalwart Justin Westhoff has rated the Power's upset victory over the Swans at the SCG as one of the best wins he has played in.

Down by 14 at halftime, Port kicked seven goals to two in the third quarter and also outscored Sydney in the last, trumping them at the SCG for the second year running.

"The resilience of the group I thought really shone out," Westhoff told AAP.

"I couldn't be more proud of the boys and the way they performed in the second half."

While much talk has centred on Port's swag of new recruits including Jack Watts, Steven Motlop and Steven Motlop, their youngsters stood tall against Sydney.

Promising 19-year-old key forward Todd Marshall followed up his four-goal haul against Fremantle last week, by leading the visitors with three majors at the SCG.

Last week's Rising Star nominee Riley Bonner again performed well, as did Sam Powell-Pepper.

"These guys coming across, it's not a quick fix," Westhoff said of the influx of new recruits.

"We need those (younger) guys to step up and they are doing an amazing job at the moment, like Riley Bonner has really settled in.

"I thought Peps had a quite first half but the way he played in the second half was unbelievable.

"Young leaders like Ollie Wines was incredible with leading the guys in the contested stuff, so our young guys are stepping up and our older more mature guys feed off them."

Veteran Westhoff was one of Port's best at the SCG tallying 27 touches six tackles and 11 hitouts.

He combined with Charlie Dixon to cover the absence of injured ruck star Paddy Ryder.

"Going into the game I was probably going to play the majority of the ruck, but big Charlie came in and he killed them in there," Westhoff said.

"He really played a awesome role and he was getting our mids on the end of it, so he'll probably see himself in there a little bit, probably played too well.

"I think we've got guys who can cover Paddy, but we're just keeping the spot warm for him for when he comes back."

Port have a quick turnaround and will host Brisbane next Saturday.

"We'll go in there confident and play the same style of play," Westhoff said.

"I think if we play the same way we played tonight we'll win most games."