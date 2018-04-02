Speed may have caused NT crash: police

Speed may have been a factor in a horror single-vehicle crash in Kakadu National Park which killed three people and injured four others, police say.

Seven young people - all believed to be members of the Top End's Bangladeshi student community - were travelling from Jabiru to Cooinda in a Toyota Landcruiser on Saturday afternoon when it crashed on the Kakadu Highway.

The driver, who has been confirmed by police as a 29-year-old Bangladeshi man, died along with two others.

Four women, three of them aged in their 20s, were injured in the crash and are in a stable condition in Royal Darwin Hospital.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Tony Fuller said the driver was "pretty inexperienced" in Northern Territory conditions and was in a hire vehicle he was not familiar with.

The driver lost control on a large bend and the vehicle rolled, ejecting one person, Mr Fuller said.

Speed may have been a factor and investigations are under way to determine if all passengers were wearing seatbelts, he added.

Two CareFlight aircraft were sent to the crash site which a spokesman described as "horrific".

A second vehicle carrying family members was believed to be in convoy with the Landcruiser.

Mr Fuller urged all drivers to take care returning from Easter breaks, with the road toll for the Northern Territory already at 15 for 2018.