News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
'Do you like that?' Shocking vision of 'police brutality on disability pensioner'

Snapshot for day 3 of the fourth Test

Rob Forsaith
AAP /

AUSTRALIA v SOUTH AFRICA, DAY 3

* SCORE: South Africa 488 & 3-134, Australia 221

* MAN OF THE MOMENT: Tim Paine. Australia's new captain batted through the pain of a broken thumb to top score for Australia with 62 then donned the keeping gloves.

* KEY MOMENT: Dean Elgar turns around from mid-off, sprints towards the outfield at full pace and dives at full length. The ball somehow sticks in his hands, ending Paine's knock and Australia's first innings.

* STAT OF THE DAY: Cummins has now captured 14 wickets at an average of 16.78 at the Wanderers, scene of his unforgettable Test debut in 2011.

* SUMMARY: South Africa opted against enforcing the follow-on after taking a first-innings lead of 267 runs. Cummins bowled sharply but the hosts have already built a 401-run lead, with Faf du Plessis' biggest concern at the moment being the timing of his expected declaration on day four.

* QUOTE OF THE DAY: "It's got a little crack in it. I've played through worse" - TIM PAINE insists a hairline crack isn't causing him too much concern.

Back To Top