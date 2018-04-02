Berlin (AFP) - A calamitous error from goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saw Eintracht Frankfurt lose 2-1 to Werder Bremen on Sunday, missing a chance to bounce back into the Bundesliga top four.

Hradecky howler sees Eintracht top-four hopes hit

Hradecky was left red-faced after he misjudged a header from his own defender David Abraham, allowing the ball to loop over him and gift victory to Bremen 11 minutes from time.

"It was clearly my fault, I just misjudged the ball," Finland international Hradecky told Sky. "I am sorry for the team."

Zlatko Junuzovic fired Bremen ahead just before the half-hour mark, turning in Thomas Delaney's fizzing cross with the help of a deflection off Makoto Hasebe.

Frankfurt knew that anything but defeat would see them move back into the top four, and they forced a string of fine saves from Jiri Pavlenka before half-time.

Hradecky was the busier of the two goalkeepers however, and he repeatedly frustrated the Bremen front line.

The visitors finally broke through on 54 minutes. Kevin-Prince Boateng picked out Luka Jovic with a brilliant backheel, and the Serbian swivelled to send a well-placed shot past Pavlenka.

Pavlenka denied Jovic in a one-on-one minutes later, and Danny Da Costa came within inches of a winner with 12 minutes remaining. Yet in the 79th minute, Hradecky let Abraham's header slip through his fingers and Bremen secured three points.