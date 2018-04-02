Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Johannesburg, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores on the third day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday:
South Africa, first innings, 488
Australia, first innings (overnight 110-6)
M. Renshaw c De Kock b Philander 8
J. Burns c Du Plessis b Rabada 4
U. Khawaja c De Kock b Philander 53
P. Handscomb b Philander 0
S. Marsh c De Villiers b Maharaj 16
M. Marsh b Morkel 4
T. Paine c Elgar b Rabada 62
P. Cummins lbw b Maharaj 50
N. Lyon c Elgar b Rabada 8
C. Sayers c Amla b Maharaj 0
J. Hazlewood not out 1
Extras (b3, lb 9, nb3) 15
Total (70 overs) 221
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Burns), 2-34 (Renshaw), 3-38 (Handscomb), 4-90 (Khawaja), 5-96 (M. Marsh), 6-96 (S. Marsh), 7-195 (Cummins), 8-206 (Lyon), 9-207 (Sayers), 10-221 (Paine)
Bowling: Philander 18-8-30-3, Rabada 19-7-53-3 (1nb), Morkel 12.2-3-34-1 (2nb), Maharaj 20-3-92-3, Markram 0.4-0-0-0
South Africa, second innings
A. Markram c Handscomb b Cummins 37
D. Elgar not out 39
H. Amla c M. Marsh b Lyon 16
A. de Villiers c Paine b Cummins 6
F. du Plessis not out 34
Extras (lb2) 2
Total (3 wkts; 56 overs) 134
To bat: T Bavuma, Q de Kock, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, M. Morkel
Fall of wickets: 1-54 (Markram), 2-79 (Amla), 3-94 (De Villiers)
Bowling: Hazlewood 13-5-20-0, Sayers 8-2-33-0, Lyon 25-11-44-1, Cummins 10-2-35-2
Match situation: South Africa lead by 401 runs with seven wickets remaining in the second innings
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Ian Gould, Nigel Llong (both ENG)
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
