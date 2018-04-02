Japan to cut tariffs on handbags, honey

Australian beef, honey and handbags are among exports to Japan set to have tariffs cut.

Trade Minister Steve Ciobo says more tariff cuts have been applied to Australian exports to Japan.

The fifth round of cuts under the Japan-Australia free trade deal came into force on Sunday.

Trade Minister Steve Ciobo said 640 Japanese tariffs were sliced.

"From handbags to honey, Japan is loving Australian products and produce," Mr Ciobo said.

Among the winners:

* Fresh or chilled beef tariffs have fallen to 29.3 per cent down from 38.5 before the deal.

* Frozen beef tariffs down to 26.9 per cent down from 38.5 before the deal.

* Honey tariffs are now 13.9 per cent down from 25.5 per cent before the deal.

* Handbag tariffs now 4.4 per cent down from 8-16 per cent before the deal.

* Orange tariffs now 8.7 per cent down from 16 per cent before the deal.

Australia's goods exports to Japan were valued at $45 billion in 2017, a rise of 24 per cent over 2016.