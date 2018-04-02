News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
'Do you like that?' Shocking vision of 'police brutality on disability pensioner'

Carter cameo sees Racing past Clermont

AFP /

Paris (AFP) - Super-sub Dan Carter played a game-changing cameo as Racing 92 beat Top 14 rivals Clermont 28-17 on Sunday to set up a European Champions Cup semi-final against Munster.

Carter cameo sees Racing past Clermont

Carter cameo sees Racing past Clermont

Carter replaced Virimi Vakatawa on the hour mark with strict instructions to speed the game up with ball in hand against a tiring Clermont side.

He did exactly that, the ex-All Black producing a defence-busting jink and pass to Marc Andreu that saw the winger in for a decisive try.

"Coming to play in France, Europe was on my priority list," said Carter, who amassed a world record 1,598 points in 112 Tests for New Zealand.

"Clermont is a tough place to come and play and even tougher to win."

Carter dubbed Munster, who edged three-time champions Toulon 20-19 on Saturday, the "form side in Europe".

"They're a class side, well drilled, so we're going to have pull something special out to get to the final."

Clermont, who were hammered 49-0 by Toulon in the Top 14 last week, took an early lead through three Morgan Parra penalties.

Racing's Fijian lock Leone Nakarawa scored the first try of a fiercely-contested game at a packed-out Marcel-Michelin stadium.

Marc Andreu ducked a tackle and weaved his way upfield before offloading to versatile hooker Camille Chat. The ball was quickly recycled to Nakawara, who saw a gaping hole open up in front of him for a jaunt in to the side of the posts.

Clermont responded immediately through Peter Betham, the Australian winger taking a long Parra pass and fending off Louis Dupichot for a try in the corner.

Maxime Machenaud kicked a penalty to drag Racing to within a point of the home team to leave the game finely poised at half-time.

The France scrum-half briefly took Racing into the lead with another penalty early in the second period before Parra restored Clermont's hold.

Everything then changed in the space of a couple of minutes after the introduction of super-sub Carter.

First, Carter left the vocal 'yellow army' of home fans raging after he got away with a marginally flat pass that saw Andreu into space and over for Racing's second try.

And then, breaks by Carter and Teddy Thomas left Clermont's defence split, Boris Palu taking a long pass and riding Nick Abendanon's tackle for a five-pointer to bury Clermont's hopes.

Back To Top