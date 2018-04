Johannesburg, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at tea on the third day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday:

South Africa 488 and 58-1 (A. Markram 37)

Australia 221 (U. Khawaja 53, T. Paine 62, P. Cummins 50; V. Philander 3-30, K. Rabada 3-53, K. Maharaj 3-92).

Match situation: South Africa lead by 325 runs with nine wickets remaining in the second innings

Toss: South Africa

afp