News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Photo of monster shark sparks debate over whether it is an April Fool's joke
Photo of huge shark has internet divided over whether it is an April Fool's joke

Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

AFP /

Johannesburg, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of Australia's first innings on the third day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday:



South Africa, first innings, 488



Australia, first innings

(overnight 110-6)

M. Renshaw c De Kock b Philander 8

J. Burns c Du Plessis b Rabada 4

U. Khawaja c De Kock b Philander 53

P. Handscomb b Philander 0

S. Marsh c De Villiers b Maharaj 16

M. Marsh b Morkel 4

T. Paine c Elgar b Rabada 62

P. Cummins lbw b Maharaj 50

N. Lyon c Elgar b Rabada 8

C. Sayers c Amla b Maharaj 0

J. Hazlewood not out 1

Extras (b3, lb 9, nb3) 15

Total (70 overs) 221

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Burns), 2-34 (Renshaw), 3-38 (Handscomb), 4-90 (Khawaja), 5-96 (M. Marsh), 6-96 (S. Marsh), 7-195 (Cummins), 8-206 (Lyon), 9-207 (Sayers)

Bowling: Philander 18-8-30-3, Rabada 19-7-53-3 (1nb), Morkel 12.2-3-34-1 (2nb), Maharaj 20-3-92-3, Markram 0.4-0-0-0



Match situation: South Africa lead by 267 runs on the first innings

Toss: South Africa



Umpires: Ian Gould, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)



afp

Back To Top