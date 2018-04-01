Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Johannesburg, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of Australia's first innings on the third day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday:

South Africa, first innings, 488

Australia, first innings

(overnight 110-6)

M. Renshaw c De Kock b Philander 8

J. Burns c Du Plessis b Rabada 4

U. Khawaja c De Kock b Philander 53

P. Handscomb b Philander 0

S. Marsh c De Villiers b Maharaj 16

M. Marsh b Morkel 4

T. Paine c Elgar b Rabada 62

P. Cummins lbw b Maharaj 50

N. Lyon c Elgar b Rabada 8

C. Sayers c Amla b Maharaj 0

J. Hazlewood not out 1

Extras (b3, lb 9, nb3) 15

Total (70 overs) 221

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Burns), 2-34 (Renshaw), 3-38 (Handscomb), 4-90 (Khawaja), 5-96 (M. Marsh), 6-96 (S. Marsh), 7-195 (Cummins), 8-206 (Lyon), 9-207 (Sayers)

Bowling: Philander 18-8-30-3, Rabada 19-7-53-3 (1nb), Morkel 12.2-3-34-1 (2nb), Maharaj 20-3-92-3, Markram 0.4-0-0-0

Match situation: South Africa lead by 267 runs on the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ian Gould, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

