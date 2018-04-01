News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Photo of monster shark sparks debate over whether it is an April Fool's joke
Photo of huge shark has internet divided over whether it is an April Fool's joke

A-League snapshot of round 25

AAP /

SNAPSHOT OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 25

* STAT THAT MATTERS - Sydney FC have become the first club in A-League history to win back-to-back Premiers' Plates, beating Perth 3-2 to take an unassailable competition lead with two regular season rounds remaining.

* THEY SAID IT - "It was an interesting night, wasn't it? I'm used to entertaining here but that took things to a new level tonight" - Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat on the VAR drama and send off of Kosta Barbarouses and Western Sydney's Michael Thwaite.

* MAN OF THE ROUND - Newcastle left back Ivan Vujica might have nightmares about Daniel Arzani this week. The 19-year-old Melbourne City attacker was superb particularly in the first half, constantly beating first and second defenders while threatening with his passing game.

* MILESTONE - A brace by Sydney FC striker Bobo was enough to see the Brazilian set a new record for goals scored in a season, overtaking Melbourne City's Bruno Fornaroli (23) two seasons ago.

* UNDER PRESSURE - Newcastle will head into the finals as the second seed but their form is questionable with two games remaining. After losing 5-2 to Adelaide United, the Jets lost 3-0 at home to Melbourne City.

* CONTROVERSY CORNER - Brisbane had a shout for a penalty waved away when Central Coast defender Kye Rowles appeared to handle, prompting Roar coach John Aloisi to remonstrate with officials at halftime.

* CLANGER - Veteran Wanderers defender Michael Thwaite had a night to forget, botching a backpass then taking down the Victory's Rhys Williams at the ensuing corner. Thwaite saw red and the victorious Victory took the lead from the penalty spot.

* SAFE HANDS - Brisbane have Jamie Young to thank for much of their climb into the top six and the gloveman stood up again when needed in the 1-0 win over the Mariners, keeping out their best chance with a point-blank save on Connor Pain.

Back To Top