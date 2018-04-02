News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Photo of monster shark sparks debate over whether it is an April Fool's joke
Photo of huge shark has internet divided over whether it is an April Fool's joke

Beveridge begins to change tune on Dogs' season

Ben McKay
AAP /

Western Bulldogs Luke Beveridge has distanced his underperforming players from the club's 2016 history-makers, declaring the club's premiership to be ancient history.

Astonishing Footage Shows Rural Roads Submerged by Floodwaters as Cyclone Kelvin Approaches
3:55

Astonishing Footage Shows Rural Roads Submerged by Floodwaters as Cyclone Kelvin Approaches
0402_1600_nat_baton
1:20

Queen's baton relay makes its way through Gold Coast
Emergency situation unfolds after suspicious package found
0:32

Emergency situation unfolds after suspicious package found
0402_sun_weather7
2:10

Sam Mac is at Hope Harbour following the baton
0402_sun_commgames
3:09

The countdown is on to the Commonwealth Games
0402_sun_titans
0:38

Titans upset the Broncos in the NRL
0402_sun_weather1
1:47

Sam Mac is on the Gold Coast
Family's Good Friday Croquet Game Goes Ahead Despite Snowstorm
1:00

Inflatable Minion and Hippo in a Tutu Play Croquet in North Dakota Snow
0401_1800_ADL-CCTV
1:49

Security cameras capture the moment couple attacked
0401_0500_nat_crash2
0:34

Man charged over horrific crash south west of Sydney
0331_1800_wa_rescue
1:17

Major rescue operation turns to tragedy
0331_1800_qld_coast
1:34

Gold Coast experiencing unusually quiet Easter long weekend
 

Just 11 premiership winners were on the field at Etihad Stadium for the Bulldogs' 51-point loss to West Coast on Sunday.

Most of his side have fewer than 60 games under their belts.

Beveridge said those facts didn't give his current team an excuse to lose -- but it did show how the side was in the middle of a major transition.

He said the flag "seemed like a lifetime ago".

"You can't really establish yourself as a unified team until you start winning together," he said.

"There were only 11 left in today's team. That's for many reasons. We're talking about two different sides now.

Luke Beveridge. Pic: Getty

"That doesn't mean we absolve ourselves of what we want to do this year.

"We'll go into this week's game believing we can beat Essendon regardless of how down we've been at different times in the last two games.

"It's only round two. There were some better signs but nowhere near good enough."

The better signs came off a decidedly low base.

The Bulldogs were rotten against GWS Giants last weekend, falling to a 82-point defeat.

"Last week we had three and a half write-off quarters. This week we had one so that's a step in the right direction," Beveridge half-joked.

On Sunday that was the second quarter when the Dogs were outscored 6.4 to 0.3, losing the contested possession by around 30, a mark Beveridge described as "just horrendous".

It's one of the reasons that Beveridge is subtly warning -- without saying as much -- more bad days could be to come.

"Those skill errors, when you're in space, they're inexcusable really," he said.

"Quite often you just can't defend them. At the moment we can't. Ultimately the main thing is I'm really supportive of the players and their endeavours to be the best AFL footballers they can.

"Keep pushing the envelope on the things that will hold us in good stead and ultimately will come up to speed.

"We need to chip away and improve on the last two weeks' performances."

Back To Top