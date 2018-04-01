City ground Jets to maintain A-League finals push

Sydney, April 1, 2018 (AFP) - - A Dario Vidosic brace propelled Melbourne City to a 3-0 win over the Newcastle Jets to hold on to the third spot in Australia's A-League on Sunday.

Vidosic's second-half goals added to Bruno Fornaroli's opener helped Warren Joyce's team keep rivals Melbourne Victory at bay on the standings.

The second-placed Jets have now lost two games in a row and conceded eight goals in the process, with their first blank of the season highlighting a concerning form slump.

Sydney FC became the first team in A-League history to win back-to-back Premiers' Plates, achieving the feat after a 3-2 win over Perth Glory.

Brazilian striker Bobo scored a double to take his season goal tally to a record 24 with another goal to Polish attacker Adrian Mierzejewski ensuring the Sydney FC would finish top of the season standings ahead of the play-offs.

Bobo's overtook the record set by Melbourne City's Fornaroli (23) two seasons ago.

Melbourne Victory secured a finals series berth with a thrilling 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers as both teams finished with 10 men.

Thomas Deng's cracking first-time 51st-minute volley put the seal on a rollercoaster clash that leaves Wanderers outside the top six.

Michael Thwaite and Kosta Barbarouses were earlier dismissed in a frenzied end to the first half, which finished with Besart Berisha restoring a lead that Spaniard Alvaro Cejudo wiped out only six minutes earlier.

Adelaide United moved to fifth following a comfortable 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix in Adelaide.

Johan Absalonsen's third goal in as many games and a further two in as many minutes from Ben Garuccio and Nathan Konstandopoulos after half-time made it successive home victories for the Reds.

Brisbane Roar maintained the pressure on their fellow finals hopefuls with a 1-0 win over Central Coast Mariners in Brisbane.

Brazilian Henrique scored his first goal for the club in almost two years to lift Roar two points above Western Sydney Wanderers.

